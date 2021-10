BMW of North America today reported Q3 2021 sales of 75,619 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales total 243,613 vehicles, an increase of 35.4% increase over the first three quarters of 2020. The company also reported Q3 2021 sales of 6,445 MINI vehicles in the U.S., a 28.9% decrease compared to the time last period year. Year-to-date, MINI sales total 22,070, an increase of 12.7% over the first three quarters of 2020.

