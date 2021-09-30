CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Joins ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) has joined Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the cast of Tom Jones, a miniseries reimagining of Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, for PBS’ Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen (Poldark) and ITV. First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the...

