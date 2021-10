ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken to the hospital following a building collapse in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Sunday morning. It happened on the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue. Fire Captain Garon Mosby says crews got a call just after 9:30 a.m. stating someone was trapped inside the failed structure. "Upon arrival, there was a shed or garage of sorts that had, what we call a pancake collapse, meaning as you would imagine with a pancake - it's flat," Mosby said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO