For our Student Athlete of the Week program, we head up I-77 North and chat with two folks from Revere High School. Raygan Hoover is only a sophomore, but she is already co-captain of the varsity golf team. She has medaled at the Flo Barr Championship and the Springfield Lady Invite, and had a third-place finish at the Blue Devil Classic. She shot a hole-in-one on #3 at Mud Run Golf Course, and finished that round with a -33. Raygan showcases her leadership qualities both on the course and in the classroom, where she carries a 3.9 GPA. Shawntel Lodge is a three-time letterman on the Fighting Irish football team, where he is a defensive back and wide receiver. He is all over the field on both sides of the ball, where he has caught three touchdowns already this season. He was second team All-NEO Inland in 2020 on defense, and was named a captain for 2021. Shawntel is receiving looks at Division II and FCS schools. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO