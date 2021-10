Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders rushed 2 times for 27 yards and caught 3 passes (4 targets) for 28 yards in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders handled two-of-three running back carries for the Eagles while Jalen Hurts led the team with nine attempts. Sanders combined carries and targets has dropped every game after he recorded 20 in the opener and then 15 last week. The game flow may not get any better for Sanders in Week 4 when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO