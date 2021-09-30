CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Horror Releases: Infection (2019) - Reviewed

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombies everywhere! Again. Everywhere you look, another zombie film enters the horror theater – gratuitous, monotonous with lots of screaming and charging at citizens. Most zombie films follow the same tired progression of infection, a few bites before the big organizations interfere and the military kill indiscriminately. Then they find a cure, but it is too late, because the world has shifted to a new normal of devastation and survival.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Chernobyl 1986 (2021) - Reviewed

At the tail end of 2019 I reviewed the critically acclaimed instant classic HBO series Chernobyl which still for me was the number one piece of horror media as historical drama for that year. The story of the worst manmade disaster in the history of humankind chronicling the April 26th, 1986 explosion and containment of the Russian Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the series from top to bottom excelled in technical details from brilliant production design, terrific visual effects and powerful performances from its leading actors. All in all, it became one of the most successful and highest rated television programs of all time.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Win exclusive merchandise to celebrate the release of horror movie Come Play

Just answer one simple question for your chance to win... Jacob Chase’s directorial debut feature COME PLAY tells the story of Oliver, a solitary autistic boy who comes across a creepy children’s story on his new tablet. He has no idea that by reading the tale of Larry, a lonely monster, also desperate for friends, he is inviting him into his home. But what Larry really wants is something far more dangerous…
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Lamp (Vinegar Syndrome)

Starring – Deborah Winters (Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo, CBS Playhouse), James Huston (ABC Afterschool Specials, Powder), and Andra St. Ivanyi. Several years ago I snagged a Scream Factory DVD that included four movies for an insanely great price. The movies were hit and miss but as a collector I found myself over the moon with this release. One of the films in that release was The Outing from 1987. The movie was a lot of fun and one that I had watched a few times since originally snagging that DVD.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Malignant (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. I know a lot of my peers in the horror community have a distaste for pop horror. They always try to be edgy by liking extreme horror and refuse to give bigger budgeted films a chance. These horror hipsters have been active on social media bashing the newest release from director James Wan.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Horrors#Political Ideologies
Harvard Crimson

‘Malignant’ Review: A Hilarious Take on Horror

Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison Mitchell in "Malignant" (2021), directed by James Wan. By Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. Need something other than “Halloweentown” to kick off your October? James Wan’s crime horror, “Malignant,” is a well-produced mix of gore, whodunnit murders, and science gone horribly wrong. What the film lacks in wit and dialogue — especially when it comes to the last few scenes — it makes up for in satisfyingly thrilling plot twists and commendable special effects.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Paste Magazine

ABCs of Horror 2: "C" Is for The Changeling (1980)

Paste’s ABCs of Horror 2 is a 26-day project that highlights some of our favorite horror films from each letter of the alphabet. The only criteria: The films chosen can’t have been used in 2019’s Century of Terror, a 100-day project to choose the best horror film of every year from 1920-2019, nor last year’s first ABCs of Horror project. With many heavy hitters out of the way, which movies will we choose?
MOVIES
thelosangelesbeat.com

Movies Till Dawn: Horror Business (Global Terror Network)

Boilerplate: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment provided me with a free copy of the Blu-ray I reviewed in this blog post. The opinions I share are my own. “The Awakening” (2011, Cohen Media Group) Writer Rebecca Hall’s skepticism in regard to ghosts is put to the test when she’s hired by boys’ school teacher Dominic West to determine if the recent death of a student is the result of supernatural phenomena. Period British spook show by director Nick Murphy and writer Stephen Volk (“Gothic,” “Ghostwatch”) is lovely to look and features an excellent cast led by the always watchable Hall (bedeviled by spirits again in the recent “Night House“), West, and Imelda Staunton as a housekeeper who knows too much. It has sufficient scares – a bit involving a cigarette case dropped into a lake is creepy – and does well in illustrating the idea of a haunting as a magnet/amplifier for traumatic experiences. “The Awakening” may also be too genteel for horror fans that like more aggressive ghost fare, “The Awakening” has the Gothic goods. Cohen Media Group’s Blu-ray offers deleted scenes introduced by Murphy, as well as two making-of featurettes.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

October Horrors 2021 – The Wolf Man (1941)

Directed by George Waggner. Starring Lon Chaney Jr., Claude Rains, Warren William, Ralph Bellamy, Maria Ouspenskaya, Evelyn Ankers and Bela Lugosi. After the death of his brother, Larry Talbot returns to his home town to reconcile with his estranged father. After a vicious encounter with a wolf, Larry soon finds himself undergoing a strange and monstrous transformation whenever the moon is full.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Jigoku (1960) - Reviewed

Japanese film director Nobou Nakagawa, best known for his folk horror influenced Japanese thrillers made between the 1950s and 60s, had already built up a formidable oeuvre before arriving upon his gargantuan 1960s horror epic Jigoku aka Hell or The Sinners of Hell. Though arriving on the heels of such Japanese genre classics as the anthological Kwaidan and the erotic ghost story horror Onibaba, the film was unique at the time for being significantly more graphic in terms of blood and gore than any other Japanese horror film up to that point.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Magnet Releasing Nabs Irish Horror Film 'You Are Not My Mother' (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “You Are Not My Mother” following its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The movie, an Irish folk horror-thriller, screened in the festival’s Midnight Madness section. It’s the feature debut of Irish filmmaker Kate Dolan....
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: The Touch (1992) - Reviewed

Russian director Albert S. Mkrtchyan was something of an industry veteran, beginning in 1967 with short films before mounting his first co-directed feature in the 1970 comedy Opekun. That Mkrtchyan’s career began in comedy is curious in that over the next twenty years the director would eventually dabble in horror with his final film Прикоснове́ние
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Horror Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Horror is a constantly evolving thing much like anything else in this world, and in order to entertain people, the genre needs to keep up with what the people want and realize that their desires are going to change in a big way. As of now, 2021 hasn’t been super remarkable when it comes to horror, but it hasn’t been boring either. Some might want to disagree and state that there have been plenty of great and out of this world horror movies this year, but maybe it’s a personal bias, or maybe it’s the fact that convincing horror has been in short supply. Too often it’s been seen that the cerebral horror that a lot of people love will give way to the visceral, which is more about shock and awe than the nerve-rending horror that gets people on their toes before even a drop of blood spills. But again, maybe it’s a personal thing, since some people love the blood and gore, while others are more likely to love the surprise that might be hidden within the shadows. Here are some of the best horror movies of 2021…so far.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Film Review: Dark Figures (2020)

Five friends accidentally awaken an ancient evil while hiking in Arizona. They must fight to survive both a demonic spirit and the small tribe who worships it. Some movies you remember from their opening scene until your dying day. Other movies slide out of your memory as life gives you more and more to remember each day.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Cry Macho (2021) Review

I’m pretty comfortable saying that Clint Eastwood is a legend. A bold take, I know! But Clint has not only shown his chops as a hardened western actor, but a talented director as well: for decades on end. But the man is 91 years old now. It’s incredible that he’s not only still a working actor and director, but it might be time to hang up the spurs. As far as I’m concerned, The Mule is his last film.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

ABCs of Horror 2: "A" Is for Aliens (1986)

Paste’s ABCs of Horror 2 is a 26-day project that highlights some of our favorite horror films from each letter of the alphabet. The only criteria: The films chosen can’t have been used in 2019’s Century of Terror, a 100-day project to choose the best horror film of every year from 1920-2019, nor last year’s first ABCs of Horror project. With many heavy hitters out of the way, which movies will we choose?
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Alone in the Dark (1982)

Jack Sholder is one of the most underrated American directors of the 80's. While A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge was landmark effort in queer horror, The Hidden set the bar for science fiction action and remains a cult classic to this day. His directorial debut, Alone in the Dark, is a punk rock slasher that combines elements of Assault on Precinct 13 and Halloween to present a unique and vividly violent horror debut.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Plus Latin America Acquires ‘Las Leyendas’ Films from Mexican Animation Powerhouse Ánima

Ánima, the leading Latin American animation production house, in association with Videocine, Televisa’s Mexico City-based distribution company, have struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company Latin America which will see the House of Mouse pick distribution rights on Ánima’s popular “Las Leyenda” (“The Legends”) series of films which will be made available on Disney Plus in Latin America. Feature titles in the series now headed to Disney Plus include “The Legend of Llorona,” “The Legend of the Mummies,” “The Legend of Chupacabras” and “The Legend of Charro Negro. “Las Leyendas” films follow young Leo San Juan, a pre-teen adventurer who can...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

An Excellent Day For An Exorcism: Blum Says New Exorcist Trilogy Will Be "Fresh New" and "Really Scary"

It's a fact. No intellectual property is safe from reboots, remakes and sequels. Even in the case of the classic horror film The Exorcist this is true. For decades, Hollywood has continued to churn out continuations of the original film. Obviously, none other than The Exorcist III have been much to talk about. Now with Jason Blum behind the making of a new trilogy of films that will be directly connected to the 1973 it looks as though they're at least attempting to make something great again. We're not fully sure we believe him but when discussing the project with CinePop, the director and producer had this to say about the upcoming return to demonic possessions and how this will be connected to the first movie.
MOVIES
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy