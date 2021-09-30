Horror Releases: Infection (2019) - Reviewed

Horror is a constantly evolving thing much like anything else in this world, and in order to entertain people, the genre needs to keep up with what the people want and realize that their desires are going to change in a big way. As of now, 2021 hasn’t been super remarkable when it comes to horror, but it hasn’t been boring either. Some might want to disagree and state that there have been plenty of great and out of this world horror movies this year, but maybe it’s a personal bias, or maybe it’s the fact that convincing horror has been in short supply. Too often it’s been seen that the cerebral horror that a lot of people love will give way to the visceral, which is more about shock and awe than the nerve-rending horror that gets people on their toes before even a drop of blood spills. But again, maybe it’s a personal thing, since some people love the blood and gore, while others are more likely to love the surprise that might be hidden within the shadows. Here are some of the best horror movies of 2021…so far.

