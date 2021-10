The Chattooga County cross country season has officially begun. The team will be running a 5k road race on Saturday September 18th to begin the year. The team consists of Troy Christopher who is a senior this year. Troy ran cross country his freshman year and temporarily quit running for cross country until his senior year. Kalei McNair is a sophomore running cross country for her first year. Kalei ran track in middle school and continued in high school. She is now taking her running to the next level by joining the cross country team. Chase Bowman is a sophomore, and is running cross country for the first time this year. Chase played soccer his freshman year as a striker. The Cross country team is coached by Renee Beasley. Coach Beasley has coached for 15 years in cross country and track and field. Coach Beasley has a great passion for running. She just recently ran in Utah, making that run her 33rd state she has competed in to reach her goal in running a marathon in each of the fifty states.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO