ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is seeking a $75 million federal loan to pay for major infrastructure projects intended to head off flooding. The county announced Monday it has filed an application to borrow that money from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund an extension of the North Tunnel and other infrastructure projects identified as priorities by the Ellicott City Safe & Sound plan. “Our commitment to keeping Ellicott City Safe & Sound has not wavered, and this critical funding for the now Extended North Tunnel and our other projects paves the way for us to be a national example for...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO