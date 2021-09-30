CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey Expands Its Bestselling Daylite Collection With New Travel Bags

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
Osprey, our go-to for all manner of eco-friendly bags and gear for hiking, biking, commuting and travel, has announced today that it is expanding its ever-popular Daylite series, which will now include wheeled duffel bags and carry-on travel packs. As the resident luggage connoisseur here at InsideHook, I, for one, am thrilled.

