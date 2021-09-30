CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research Proves the Importance of Bank Wealth Management Divisions in a Post-COVID Environment

The Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) released a new research report – Growth Beyond the Branch: The Future of Bank Investment Sales - that takes a deep dive into how bank-affiliated broker dealers expect to grow in a world less dependent on brick-and-mortar branches. The report is based on qualitative interviews with 24 bank broker-dealer executives and 4 bank executives with oversight of the branch channel.

Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
CNBC

80. Legacy Wealth Management

Legacy Wealth Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 80 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list. Accounts Under Management: 3,370 (AccuPoint Solutions) Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 94 in 2020) Principals:. Jim Isaacs, President...
MEMPHIS, TN
wealthmanagement.com

Three Factors Driving Wealth Management M&A in 2021

Wealth management industry M&A activity continues to capture headlines, as advisors face an uncertain future and shifting client needs to create a new financial planning landscape. Many of the changes are welcome, enabling greater use of technology, larger planning and investment teams, and ultimately a better experience for clients. However,...
ECONOMY
wmar2news

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Baby Boomer Workforce

As we hear more about workforce shortages due to layoffs during the pandemic or people not returning to their careers, Baby Boomers could me more in-demands than before. The group may have felt aged out pre-pandemic, but now they can lend a wealth of experience and expertise to companies who need stability during an uncertain time.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s ZA Bank Enhances Financial Management Experience with New “Fixed-Rate” Tax Loan

ZA Bank has announced that it aims to streamline the financial management experience with a “fixed-rate” tax loan at a “guaranteed 1.58% APR.”. Driven by the motto of “Be the Game Changer”, Hong Kong’s virtual banking platform, ZA Bank, has introduced another tax loan with a fixed annualized percentage rate to offer users a “simple” and “straightforward” financial management experience.
CREDITS & LOANS
internationalinvestment.net

Former Quilter directors launch wealth manager

Former Quilter directors Dominic Rose and Nigel Speirs have launched a major wealth manager with MKC Wealth, backed by growth capital specialists Cabot Square Capital. The pair have acquired MKC Wealth, a London-based boutique firm of independent financial advisors and plan to expand through the acquisition of other firms, as well as through organic growth. They added that they are already close to completely one takeover.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Southeast Asia’s StashAway, a Digital Wealth Manager, Is Introducing Thematic Portfolios to Meet New Requirements

The themes reportedly include tech enablers, the future of consumer technology, as well as healthcare innovation. StashAway‘s management reveals that the portfolios include ETFs (or exchange-traded-funds) from some of the leading asset managers, such as ARK Invest, iShares, Global X, and VanEck. The company also noted that the risk management...
MARKETS
bizjournals

The key to wealth management is collaboration

Have you ever heard the term wealth management and stopped long enough to think, what does that actually mean? Perhaps you think of investments or a financial plan. How about taxes and estate planning?. We think it is one of the most overused terms in the financial services industry. A...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Los Angeles Business Journal

Wealth Management Tech Company Docupace Acquires PreciseFP

Sawtelle-based Docupace Technologies, which offers cloud-based wealth management technology, acquired PreciseFP, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based wealth data company, it announced Sept. 30. The deal, first announced by Docupace at the Riskalyze Fearless Investing Summit near Palm Springs, will help bolster Docupace’s account opening and client onboarding capabilities, it said. Docupace declined...
BUSINESS
metrocolumbiaceo.com

Survey: 82% of Americans Scared That Supply Chain Issues Will Ruin Their Life Plans

Recent supply chain delays and disruptions have negatively impacted the lives of Americans, leaving many feeling frustrated, angry, and scared that the disruptions will never end, according to a new study by Oracle. The study of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers found that worries about more delivery delays, product shortages, and disruptions are worsening across the nation due to the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and that people are looking to brands to help settle their concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
metrocolumbiaceo.com

Survey: Confidence Shaky Among Risk Management Leaders

A new report from The Institute of Internal Auditors paints a mixed picture of risk management amid social upheaval, economic and political volatility, accelerating climate change, and uncertainty about COVID-19's lingering toxic spell. While risk managers appear to be better aligned than in prior years and attuned to the challenges they face in the coming year, they also are less than confident in their organization's ability to manage some key risks.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

How and When Is Wealth Management Worth It?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Wealth management services are some of the most high-level and comprehensive financial services that exist. While financial planning services can help with individual financial matters, and asset management services typically deal with investments, wealth management can encompass every part of an individual’s finances from taxes to estate planning, to charitable giving and more. But should you pay for wealth management services? This will depend on your specific financial situation, so it’s important to make sure that it fits in with your overall financial plan and goals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
towntopics.com

New Orbis Wealth Management Company Offers Comprehensive Financial Planning

SERVICE AND SECURITY: “As a small firm, we can be more nimble, and provide more services to clients. We are a comprehensive independent fiduciary firm, covering a wide range of financial services. A particular area of our focus is on the transfer of wealth to the next generation.” Partners in their new company, Orbis Wealth, Tim Urie, CFP, (left) and Robert Marronaro, CFP, are both certified financial planners.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Record-Journal

US Wealth Management, and D R Clark & Associates, LLC Donates to Local Food Bank

US Wealth Management, and D R Clark & Associates, LLC would like to thank our clients, the citizens of North Haven and surrounding towns for your generous donations in support of the North Haven Food Pantry at our 9th Annual Shred Event on Sept. 18. With the help of our friends and neighbors, we were able to donate hundreds of food items to the North Haven Food Pantry. SAVE THE DATE for our next Shred event scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Axios

Registered Wealth Management Client Associate

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment products and services for individuals, companies, and institutions. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is one of the largest businesses of its kind in the world specializing in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment advice and guidance.
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Coca-Cola Research Reveals What Guests Want Post-COVID

Six major themes are expected to drive restaurant operator profitability and beverage attachment post-COVID, according to the Coca-Cola 2021 Fountain Foodservice Beverage Strategy Survey. The themes include:. pent-up demand. off-premise growth. expectation for ease and convenience. need for reassurance. trust in fountain beverages. assortment optimization. "After more than a year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GreenwichTime

Opinion: Adapting to the post-pandemic office environment

When COVID-19 descended upon the world, organizations were forced to adapt on the fly and find ways for employees to remain productive while working from home. The assumption was once the pandemic ended, things would go back to the way they were. While the 100 percent remote work environment is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bondbuyer.com

State of the wealth management industry: Where is it going?

The wealth management business is undergoing considerable transformation. The pandemic has created a new breed of investors, with distinct expectations and tastes formed by new technology and having lived through the financial crisis. This has resulted in new industry standards in terms of how advice and investment products are given. Join Tobias Salinger, Chief Correspondent at Financial Planning as he explores the state of the industry and the trends that will impact wealth management with Erinn Ford, Executive Vice President of Advisor Engagement at Advisor Group and Debra Shannon, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of Veritas Independent Partners.
MARKETS

