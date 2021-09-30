New Research Proves the Importance of Bank Wealth Management Divisions in a Post-COVID Environment
The Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) released a new research report – Growth Beyond the Branch: The Future of Bank Investment Sales - that takes a deep dive into how bank-affiliated broker dealers expect to grow in a world less dependent on brick-and-mortar branches. The report is based on qualitative interviews with 24 bank broker-dealer executives and 4 bank executives with oversight of the branch channel.metrocolumbiaceo.com
Comments / 0