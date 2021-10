GRAND RAPIDS, MI — El Granjero Mexican Grill in Grand Rapids prides itself on serving high-quality, homemade food without a big wait. “You don’t have to wait there for hours,” said Paola Mendivil, the restaurant’s vice president of catering. “It’s always fast service, and people like that, especially during the lunch hour when they only have about 30 minutes or an hour for their lunch.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO