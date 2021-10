CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout Friday morning in the North Austin neighborhood, and three people were in custody, as SWAT teams remained on the scene hours later. Chicago police said, around 10:30 a.m., 25th (Grand Central) District tactical officers responded to a call of a man with a gun near Potomac and Mason avenues. When they arrived on the scene, they saw four people get out of two cars in front of a home in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, and start shooting at the house. People inside the home...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO