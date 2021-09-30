Gerrit Cole's next start will be his most important of 2021, but there's cause for concern with Yankees ace
Wednesday night the New York Yankees had their ace on the mound with a chance to deliver a kill shot, and effectively bury the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race. Instead, the Blue Jays tagged Gerrit Cole for five runs in six innings and not only won the game to keep their postseason hopes alive, but also essentially clinched the Cy Young for teammate Robbie Ray.www.cbssports.com
