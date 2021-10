Drew Echols’ north Georgia experiment with late-season watermelons produced sweet results. If not for excessive rains, it could have been a lot sweeter. “We went pretty hard for a couple of weeks, and then probably with about a third of the crop left, we got about seven inches of rain in about a day and a half and about nine inches total that week. That’ll shut you out of the watermelon business,” said Echols, owner of Jaemor Farms in Alto and Commerce, Georgia. “We sold a lot. I was in the black. At least I wasn’t in the red. There was a lot of profit left in the field. At that stage, they’re not going to tolerate that much rain at one time.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO