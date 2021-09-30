CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Sarkozy found guilty of illegal campaign financing

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plLWy_0cCvKw6m00
© Getty Images

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of illegal financing activities tied to his unsuccessful 2012 reelection campaign, just months after he was handed a prison sentence in a separate case involving corruption and influence-peddling charges.

A French judge issued a yearlong prison sentence for the campaign finance charges Thursday, but said Sarkozy could serve out the sentence at home while wearing a GPS tracking bracelet, according to The Washington Post.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, was accused along with 13 co-defendants of falsifying accounts to bypass French laws limiting the amount a candidate can spend on their campaign.

The judge in the case said Thursday, "Nicolas Sarkozy knew the spending limit,” and “knew he shouldn’t exceed it,” but did it anyway, according to CNN.

The sentence makes Sarkozy the first French head of state in recent history to receive two prison sentences.

In March, the former president was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty on charges connected to a “corruption pact” with his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, and a senior magistrate to secure a job for the magistrate in exchange for information on an investigation into Sarkozy.

However, the court at the time suspended two years of the sentence, adding that the single year could also be served under house arrest or with an electronic monitor.

Herzog and the magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, received similar sentences in connection with the scheme.

Sarkozy’s legal team has sought to push back on the charges and sentences, with Herzog telling reporters outside the courtroom Thursday that he planned to launch an appeal to the latest ruling, according to CNN.

The former president previously appealed his March conviction.

Sarkozy still faces other separate accusations of wrongdoing, including that he allegedly received payments from the regime of then-Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi ahead of Sarkozy’s 2007 election win.

CNN reported that Gadhafi allegedly sent several suitcases filled with millions of euros to Sarkozy’s campaign team in Paris.

The former French leader had retired from politics after his election loss in 2012, but returned to the leadership of his center-right party, Les Républicains, in 2014 before leaving once again in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Markets gain...Sarkozy found guilty...Facebook scrutiny

UNDATED (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures have climbed after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown. Asian shares also were mostly higher after a day of mixed results on Wall Street. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell modestly after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data. On Wednesday, the S&P held on to a gain of just 0.2% and the Dow added 0.3% but the Nasdaq gave back 0.2%. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Washington Post

Group files complaint with California bar association against John Eastman, lawyer who advised Trump on election challenges

A bipartisan group of former officials and legal heavyweights, including two former federal judges, asked the California bar association Monday to investigate the conduct of John Eastman, the adviser to then-President Donald Trump who mapped out a legal strategy to overturn the 2020 election results. The complaint, also signed by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Georgia holds vote after ex-president Saakashvili's arrest

Georgians were voting Saturday in closely watched municipal elections, a day after ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili returned from exile and was arrested. The detention of Georgia's foremost opposition figure raised the stakes in the elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party. Saakashvili, 53, the founder of Georgia's main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) and the country's president in 2003-2014, on Friday said he had returned from Ukraine, where he heads a Ukrainian government agency steering reforms. The flamboyant pro-Western reformer was detained shortly afterwards over a 2018 conviction in absentia on abuse of office charges. He denies wrongdoing and had denounced his sentence to six years in jail as politically motivated.
GEORGIA STATE
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Corruption#Cnn#French#The Washington Post#Libyan
Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin's suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that's pushing the US closer to default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested Senate Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

349K+
Followers
39K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy