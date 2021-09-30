New COVID Cases in Alabama Reach Lowest Daily Average in Two Months
The daily average number of new COVID-19 cases in Alabama dropped Thursday to the lowest level since late July. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,702 new cases in its daily update, bringing the total for the pandemic to 796,475. There’s been an average of 2,080 new cases a day for the past week, a figure not seen since the delta variant of the coronavirus began its rapid spread through Alabama in late July and early August.birminghamwatch.org
