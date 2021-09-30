CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID Cases in Alabama Reach Lowest Daily Average in Two Months

By Birmingham Watch
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 4 days ago
The daily average number of new COVID-19 cases in Alabama dropped Thursday to the lowest level since late July. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,702 new cases in its daily update, bringing the total for the pandemic to 796,475. There’s been an average of 2,080 new cases a day for the past week, a figure not seen since the delta variant of the coronavirus began its rapid spread through Alabama in late July and early August.

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

As Vaccination Rate Rises, COVID-19 Average Falls in Alabama

The improving numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Alabama over the past weeks is an apparent reflection of the growing rate of vaccinations in the state. Alabama ranked last among the states in percentage of fully vaccinated individuals at times during the summer, with about one-third of the population having gotten the full course of COVID shots. That figure has risen to 45.5%, ranking the state eighth from the bottom, according listings by The New York Times.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Lawmakers: New Prisons to Help ADOC Staffing Shortages, Overtime Expenses

The Alabama Department of Corrections has spent more than $25.2 million on overtime this fiscal year trying to fill shifts in its understaffed prisons. Overtime and the chronic staffing shortage is part of the discussions this week as lawmakers make their case for two new 4,000-bed men’s prisons. Since the beginning of fiscal 2016, ADOC has spent about $185 million on overtime, according to information given to Alabama Daily News by the Alabama State Personnel Department.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

UAB Medical School Renamed After $95 Million Donation

The UAB School of Medicine has been renamed the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine after a Dothan eye surgeon donated a record-breaking $95 million to the school. UAB also will establish the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation, which will focus on entrepreneurial health care innovation initiatives. The primary location of the institute will be at UAB, with a prominent physical presence in Dothan.
COLLEGES
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama Records Another Drop in New Cases of COVID-19

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama dropped Friday for the fifth consecutive day,. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,569 new cases in its daily update, raising the total for the pandemic to 784,484. The state has averaged 2,806 cases a day over the past week, reflecting a decline for five days in a row. The weekly average is down by 16% since Friday of last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

State Reports 133 COVID Deaths, 3,366 New Cases in Thursday Update

Alabama added 3,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 133 deaths from the disease in Thursday’s daily update by the state Department of Public Health. There have been 13,798 deaths from the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic. The average number of deaths added by the ADPH continued to grow, reaching 134 a day in the update Thursday. That is almost seven times the average on 20 deaths a day at the beginning of September. There is a lag time of about two weeks for reporting and confirming COVID deaths, officials say.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Pay, Workers Increase in Hospitality Industry, but Some Restaurants Still Face Shortage

Labor data shows recent increases in wages and workers in Alabama’s leisure and hospitality industry, though the number of workers has not reached pre-pandemic levels and some restaurants still are scrambling to hire help. One Birmingham restaurateur says he’s still dealing with major staffing shortages. “It’s crazy … I work...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama Added 106 Deaths a Day from COVID-19 Over Past Week

The Alabama Department of Public Health added 250 deaths from COVID-19 in its daily update Tuesday, pushing the total for the pandemic to 13,460. The rate has increased by a record 106 deaths a day over the past week, according to ADPH reports. There had been a lull in reporting over the weekend, so part of the large number of deaths on Tuesday came from catching up with that. Still, officials note that while there is a lag of several days to two weeks in the reporting and confirmation of COVID deaths, the growing 7-day average reflects an increase in the number of people dying from the disease.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID Death Rate Continues to Accelerate in Alabama

Alabama’s death rate from COVID-19 continued to climb in Thursday’s update by the state Department of Public Health. The agency reported 72 new deaths, raising the toll to 12,856 over the course of the pandemic. ADPH has added an average of 43 deaths per day over the past week. By comparison, the statewide average was 32 a week ago and 20 daily at the end of last month. Deaths are reported to the department on a delayed basis, sometimes involving a few days or up to two weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Daily Average of COVID Deaths in Alabama Has Doubled Since the End of August

The seven-day average number of deaths from COVID has more than doubled in Alabama so far this month. The State Department of Public Health reported 40 new deaths in Tuesday’s daily update, bringing the state’s total 12,718 over the course of the pandemic. There was an average of 43 deaths a day over the past week, more than twice the daily average of 20 for the last week of August.
ALABAMA STATE
