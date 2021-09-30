New COVID Cases in Alabama Reach Lowest Daily Average in Two Months

The Alabama Department of Public Health added 250 deaths from COVID-19 in its daily update Tuesday, pushing the total for the pandemic to 13,460. The rate has increased by a record 106 deaths a day over the past week, according to ADPH reports. There had been a lull in reporting over the weekend, so part of the large number of deaths on Tuesday came from catching up with that. Still, officials note that while there is a lag of several days to two weeks in the reporting and confirmation of COVID deaths, the growing 7-day average reflects an increase in the number of people dying from the disease.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO