Beginning next week, the U.S. Postal Service will be implementing new service standards that will impact delivery times on certain items. The change, which will go into effect on October 1st, will mainly impact first-class mail and periodicals, and will result in the delivery window of up to five days rather than the current two to three day timeline. It is important to keep in mind that 60% of first-class mail and 90% of periodicals will be unaffected by the new service standard changes, and the increased delivery times will primarily impact mail traveling longer distances - like those holiday cards!

HUDSON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO