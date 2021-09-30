CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

By Mitchell Willetts
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus on Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 44

Patty J.
4d ago

Not sinister at all and I'm definitely not shocked! It's a well known drug house being frequented by druggies. Apparently even the neighbors knew something was off...Why wasn't it raided sooner?

Reply(8)
27
Edison
4d ago

can't just bust down a door because someone says something. in that case you could say anything about anyone and get them raided.

Reply
14
Joshua Robinson
4d ago

You cant just raid a house because somebody told you something.... a judge has to sign a warrant and no judge in his right mind would risk his seat on the bench without proof.... which.. in this case seems to have been the burden.

Reply(11)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy