Eating is important to my body, but it’s also important to my soul, my family, and to my culture. In recent years, I have generally been told that the way I grew up eating was bad and unhealthy. But I think my Mulla, who died at 97, would disagree with that thought. I, in my life, have had good health numbers – cholesterol, blood pressure, heart rate, etc. But I believe that’s because I came from a family that always gave thanks for the food before we ate it, and we also believed in physical movement. Mulla walked to the post office every morning. My husband’s family had similar fare and faith. Both of our families ate high off the hog, which didn’t take much money. There was always food and love and smiles around the table.

RECIPES ・ 5 HOURS AGO