Notable Allakos Insider Trades $435K In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Steven James, Director at Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Steven James exercised options to purchase 4,000 Allakos shares for $0 on September 28. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $108.12 to raise a total of $432,480 from the stock sale.

