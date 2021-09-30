Notable Allakos Insider Trades $435K In Company Stock
Steven James, Director at Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Steven James exercised options to purchase 4,000 Allakos shares for $0 on September 28. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $108.12 to raise a total of $432,480 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
