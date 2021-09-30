CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Vaxcyte Insider Trades $130K In Company Stock

Jeff Fairman, VP And Research at Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Jeff Fairman exercised options to purchase 4,750 Vaxcyte shares at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $8,502 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $26.16 to $26.47 to raise a total of $124,303 from the stock sale.

