Chief Quality Officer Of Biolife Solutions Trades $760K In Company Stock
Karen A Foster, Chief Quality Officer at Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Karen A Foster exercised options to purchase 16,332 Biolife Solutions shares at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $26,784 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $44.66 to raise a total of $729,387 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
