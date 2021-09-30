Notable Silk Road Medical Insider Trades $670K In Company Stock
Lucas Buchanan, COO & CFO at Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 28, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lucas Buchanan exercised options to purchase 10,000 Silk Road Medical shares at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $121,500 on September 28. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $54.86 to raise a total of $548,645 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
