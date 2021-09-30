Man dies at manufacturing facility in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died at a manufacturing facility in Wilson County Wednesday night.

The man was an employee of Lochinvar, located on Maddox-Simpson Parkway, which manufactures high-efficiency water heaters, boilers and pool heaters.

Lochinvar reported the man was found unresponsive in the facility around 7:45 p.m. Staff immediately called 911 and he was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

The following statement was released by Eddie Goodwin, President & General Manager, Lochinvar, LLC:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that he did not survive and we extend our condolences to his family, co-workers and friends. Grief counselors will be on-site in the coming days to assist employees and we are in contact with his family to help in any way we can. The safety of our employees and our facility is, and always has been, our main priority. We have contacted the appropriate authorities and are conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened. At this time, the employee’s cause of death is unknown, and we have no further information to share.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

