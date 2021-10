A Union County father of three got more than milk during his trip to the grocery store, and now he’s nearly $200,000 richer. While watching his children last Saturday, Alexandro Acevedo of Monroe realized the family was out of milk. He went to the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and didn’t just buy the nutrient-rich beverage, he added a scratch-off lottery ticket to his grocery list.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO