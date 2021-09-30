Kelly Putney
Kelly Putney has been named the 2022 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year for Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants” in the Minneapolis area, an honor given to a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Kelly was also listed in the areas of Professional Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice Law. Kelly is a professional liability litigator who has helped clients navigate and prevent malpractice actions for more than 25 years.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0