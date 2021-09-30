CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Kelly Putney

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Putney has been named the 2022 Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year for Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants” in the Minneapolis area, an honor given to a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Kelly was also listed in the areas of Professional Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation, and Medical Malpractice Law. Kelly is a professional liability litigator who has helped clients navigate and prevent malpractice actions for more than 25 years.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
reviewjournal.com

Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled. Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Malpractice#Lawyers#Medical Malpractice Law
NBC News

Convicted killer Ernest Johnson executed despite questions over his intellectual capacity

Missouri on Tuesday executed Ernest Johnson, despite claims by his attorney and death penalty opponents that he had an intellectual disability and killing him violated the Constitution. Johnson, 61, who was convicted in the murders of three convenience store employees almost three decades ago, was executed by lethal injection at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Judge blocks new Arizona abortion law

Rogers’ attorney, Dominic Draye/Arizona Supreme Court. A federal judge late Tuesday blocked Arizona from making criminals out of doctors who perform abortions knowing the woman’s reason is based solely a genetic fetal defect. The law imposes an undue burden on women, Judge Douglas Rayes said in a 30-page ruling. And...
ARIZONA STATE
KBUR

Arizona high court allows school mask ban ruling to stand

Phoenix (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court won’t immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures that block schools from requiring masks and remove the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements. The high court on Wednesday turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to stay...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
klkntv.com

Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing

(AP) – Dylann Roof has lost the next phase of his appeal, with a federal court turning down his request for a new hearing to challenge his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. That order was issued Monday by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. Roof’s lawyers have argued he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson set to be executed Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday night in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson was convicted of a triple murder at Casey's General Store along Rice Road in Columbia in 1995. In February of 1994, Johnson robbed the convenience store after using drugs and hit, shot, and stabbed The post Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson set to be executed Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

Lawyer: Hillsong founder to deny concealing abuse in court

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston will plead not guilty to illegally concealing alleged child abuse by his father, his lawyer told a court on Tuesday.Houston did not appear at Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court when his charge was mentioned before a registrar for the first time. His lawyer told the court Houston would be pleading not guilty to the charge of concealing a serious indictable offense of another person, his late preacher father Frank Houston.The case will next be before the court on Nov. 23.Police will allege that Frank Houston indecently assaulted a young male in 1970.Court documents allege...
LAW
mymoinfo.com

Governor Parson Confirms Execution at Bonne Terre Prison

Despite the pleas from many groups, Governor Mike Parson confirmed this afternoon that Missouri will carry out the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson tomorrow evening at the prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson was tried and convicted for the brutal murder of three innocent victims during a robbery in 1994 in Columbia. A news release from the governor’s office says the evidence showed Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime. Three juries reviewed Johnson’s case and recommended a sentence of death. The news release went on to say Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court. J.
BONNE TERRE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy