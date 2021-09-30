CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J. Scott Andresen

bizjournals
 6 days ago

J. Scott Andresen has been named the Best Lawyers® 2022 "Lawyer of the Year for Construction Law" in the Minneapolis area, an honor given to a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Scott was also listed in the areas of Construction Litigation and Commercial Litigation. In addition, Scott is a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America, named to the POWER 30: Real Estate and Construction Law list by Minnesota Lawyer, and ranked in Chambers USA.

www.bizjournals.com

hospitalitynet.org

Cristina Scott

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announces the appointment of Cristina Scott as Head of its Financial Services unit effectively immediately. Based in Southlake, Texas, Cristina will report to Nick Vournakis, Head of the CWT Global Customer Group. Prior to her appointment, Cristina was Vice President of Global Operations at CWT Meetings & Events, the award-winning global corporate meetings & events management service.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Scott Nordlund

Banner|Aetna, a joint venture owned by Banner Health and Aetna/CVS, a joint venture comprised of leading health insurer Aetna and Arizona-based Banner Health, has added Scott Nordlund to its board of directors. Nordlund, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Banner Health, brings decades of strategic healthcare experience to this team of visionary leaders. He will play an important role in helping Banner|Aetna make healthcare easier and more affordable for all Arizonans.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

SoCal investment firm buys The Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis

The Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis sold Monday for an undisclosed sum to Triton Hospitality Group, a Santa Monica, California-based boutique investment firm founded in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic to acquire and turn around underperforming hotels. "We're hoping to bring The Marquette back to its pre-Covid glory," said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Scott Smith

EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) Scott Smith is a seasoned human resource professional with more than 20 years of experience across multiple HR functions. At Herbein | Mosteller HR Solutions, his Human Resource functional areas of specialization include leadership effectiveness, compensation, HRIS, organizational development, and performance management.
COLLEGES
bizjournals

People on the Move

Senior Vice President, Director of Community & Business Banking at 1st Security Bank of Washington. John Hill joins 1st Security Bank as Director of Community & Business Banking. He leads a team of dedicated business bankers with a focus on relationships and helping local businesses and nonprofits grow and thrive. A native of Aberdeen, WA, John has over 30 years of experience as a banking professional in Western Washington and is passionate about his work with the community and the businesses that are so vital to each community's success.
ABERDEEN, WA
bizjournals

Get ahead of shifting workforce dynamics to avoid a corporate dystopia

Transport yourself to 2035 … The last 15 years has experienced an unprecedented rise in anti-government, anti-institution and anti-corporation sentiment. Automation has taken over 60% of low-skill jobs, including tens of millions of non-revenue generating office work, such as human resources, IT, supply chain/procurement, legal and more. The remaining jobs...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Austin Waldron

Director of Information and Technical Strategy at Corporate Traffic Logistics. Austin Waldon now leads Corporate Traffic's internal software development department, which provides logistics technology solutions for customers. Over the past decade, Waldron held leadership positions with several healthcare services companies focused on improving the customer experience and developing additional platforms...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Nicholas Landera

Director of Litigation and Valuation Services at Appelrouth, Farah & Co. PA. Nicolas Landera, CPA, CVA, CFE, AMLCA has been promoted to Director of Litigation and Valuation Services. As Director, Nick will play a key role along with Thomas Garland in the management and execution of the complex commercial litigation and business valuation engagements performed by the Firm.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Michelle Adamolekun

Michelle Adamolekun is Cone Health's Chief People & Culture Officer. Adamolekun will lead a team of human resources professionals in increasing employee recruitment and retention, furthering Cone Health's reputation as a great place to work and developing its leaders. Adamolekun comes to Cone Health from Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Michael Hand

As Vice President of Marketing at Morgan Properties, Michael leads all marketing efforts across Morgan's multifamily portfolio and provides strategic direction for corporate branding, communications, digital marketing, social media presence, advertising, partnerships, and reputation management efforts. Michael brings over 25 years of diverse experience and has won numerous awards for his exceptional work in the marketing industry.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Precious McCloud

Vice President of Human Resources at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Precious Quire-McCloud has been named vice president, human resources at Truliant. She is now responsible for employee relations, talent acquisition, payroll, and compensation and benefits. McCloud will focus on creating organizational value through engaged employees and integrating human resources initiatives into Truliant's strategic goals. McCloud has been instrumental in leading key initiatives since joining the credit union as Member Contact Center operations manager in 2013.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

TBJ Intelligence - Focus on: Homebuilders in the Triangle

Residential homebuilding – it's the subject of the two Triangle Business Journal research lists this week. Here are some interesting facts about homebuilding and homebuying in the area and beyond. Triangle home sales – a retrospective look. The Triangle Multiple Listings Service keeps track of area market trends in the...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Dallas ranks 4th best metro area for Generation Z

Zoomers are launching their lives and careers across the nation, but recent data shows Dallas offers this group some of the best amenities they seek when deciding where to settle down. According to a new report from CommercialCafe, Dallas ranked fourth in the nation and first in Texas for best...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

TD Bank building out $4.8M call center in Deerwood North

TD Bank is spending $4.8 million to build out a call center and associated offices on Touchton Road, part of its expansion in the Deerwood North office park. The expansion, announced in July, is expected to create 250 jobs over the next two years. According to the permit issued Monday,...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Dezerland plans 365-unit expansion to I-Drive apartment complex

The next phase of Dezerland Action Parks' residential component is coming to fruition. In November, the mixed-used property will go before the city of Orlando's municipal planning board to seek approvals for another 365-unit tower as part of the Deseo Grande Apartments at 5250 International Drive, which already is underway on another tower of similar size.
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Surprise selects next city manager after postponing interview process

Surprise City Council unanimously approved bringing back former city manager Bob Wingenroth for the same role on Tuesday after previously postponing the interview process. According to the city, Wingenroth served as Surprise's city manager from June 2014 to November 2018 and started working for the city in 2013 as chief financial officer and assistant city manager. City Council approved hiring Wingenroth with an annual salary of about $253,896 effective Dec. 13, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA

