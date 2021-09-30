J. Scott Andresen has been named the Best Lawyers® 2022 “Lawyer of the Year for Construction Law” in the Minneapolis area, an honor given to a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Scott was also listed in the areas of Construction Litigation and Commercial Litigation. In addition, Scott is a Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America, named to the POWER 30: Real Estate and Construction Law list by Minnesota Lawyer, and ranked in Chambers USA.