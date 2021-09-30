CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Of Generation Bio Makes $2.0M Sale

 4 days ago
Jason Rhodes, Director at Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO), made a large insider sell on September 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rhodes sold 81,088 shares of Generation Bio at prices ranging from $24.59 to $25.70. The total transaction amounted to $2,059,519.

Cresa negotiates100,000 s/f lease on behalf of Generation Bio Co.

Waltham, MA The Boston office of Cresa has negotiated a long-term lease commitment for 100,000 s/f at Centerpoint, located at 41 Seyon St. on behalf of Generation Bio Co., a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for potentially hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. While its headquarters will remain in Cambridge, Generation Bio will use the new space to build an in-house cGMP- (current good manufacturing practice) compliant facility to scale closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) manufacturing using rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). The facility will be designed to provide cGMP-compliant clinical and initial commercial supply and also house expanded capacity for research production and process development activities. Cresa provided workplace solutions, labor and financial analytics, transaction management, and stakeholder decision support, resulting in a holistic strategy and ultimately an excellent outcome for Generation Bio.
