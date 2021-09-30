Sonoma County Renters Still Protected as State Moratorium Ends

The statewide eviction moratorium ends tomorrow but a local moratorium can help Sonoma County renters retain some protections. County attorneys said yesterday that local residents who have taken a financial hit during the pandemic can’t be evicted for rent debt accumulated through today. Starting tomorrow tenants who miss payments may no longer be protected from eviction unless they have already applied for emergency rental assistance. These will last until the local moratorium expires either on June 30th of 2022 or 60 days after officials declare the county pandemic emergency over.