Peyton Manning Attacks Barstool Sports Personality PFT Commenter on ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast: ‘Is There a Way to Block This Guy as a Viewer?’
The audience has grown in the first three weeks of the Monday Night Football ManningCast thanks to enjoyable guests and the personalities of the two former NFL greats in the hosting seats. The Manning brothers’ unique take on the traditional television football broadcast has been a hit for ESPN. “Monday Night Manning” has seen Eli Manning “dance,” Peyton Manning don a way-too-small helmet, and Archie Manning critique his sons like the Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets. Possibly the most intriguing interaction so far is the Twitter beef between Peyton and Barstool Sports personality PFT Commenter.www.sportscasting.com
