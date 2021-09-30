CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Dollar Tree succeed as a dollar+ store?

By George Anderson
Retail Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree has decided that it can’t hold the line on its dollar pricing any longer. The retailer made known on Tuesday that it plans to raise prices on select items to $1.25 and $1.50. Behind Dollar Tree’s decision are the rising cost of goods and customer demand for a...

www.retailwire.com

