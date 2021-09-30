MGP Distillery Being Rebranded As Ross & Squibb In Tribute To Local Whiskey History
The 174 year old Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery owned by large scale whiskey producer MGP is known to many simply as the MGP distillery (it at one point was also a Seagrams distillery). It is a place from which many brands across the United States source whiskey from for their own needs, and it is also here a number of in-house labels are produced, including George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye.thewhiskeywash.com
