Music

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Recalls First Time Hearing Soundgarden

By Lauryn Schaffner
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Most people can remember the first time that they heard one of their favorite musicians because it's such a profound moment. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell recalls the first time he heard Soundgarden, which he cites as one of his favorite bands. "We were probably just in the formative years...

