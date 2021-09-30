Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Recalls First Time Hearing Soundgarden

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, who is promoting his upcoming solo album, "Brighten", was asked in a new interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 if he approaches writing music for AIC differently from the way he goes about composing for his solo LPs. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, there really isn't a difference. I've developed a style and a way that I write and that I sound, and that is pretty intact in either venue. I'm always kind of collecting ideas, and before I ever get together with ALICE to record stuff, I just feel better knowing that I'm walking into the room with the guys with a whole group of really good songs — complete songs or really worked up, almost-together songs — to be able to throw at the guys and see what they dig. The process for me is the same. The only difference is the players that I'm playing and recording with. In the case of ALICE, those guys I can always count, they're gonna take any idea that I have and they're gonna make it that much better; they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate it. And when you're working outside of the band — I've been fortunate enough on 'Boggy Depot', 'Degradation Trip' and this record to play with some amazing musicians who are heroes of mine and also friends of mine, and you can count on that as well — they're gonna inject themselves into it and elevate the piece of music further than you could on your own. So, it's really just who you're playing with. If ALICE had recorded any of these songs, it would be an ALICE IN CHAINS song, but I recorded it with other folks, and so it's under my banner. Luckily, we [ALICE IN CHAINS] haven't run out of ideas and we are a creative bunch of guys and we can always rely on the fact that we're gonna make records."

