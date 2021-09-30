CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armani Debuts Venice Film Festival Award Honoring Trends in Cinema

By Ben Croll
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActors, models and other notable guests joined together to raise a toast to cinema at this year’s Armani Beauty dinner, held on Sept. 4 at the Hotel Danieli during the 78th Venice Film Festival. As the official beauty sponsor, Armani Beauty celebrated its partnership with the annual Italian film fest and announced a new award to be bestowed upon a winning film during the festival’s closing ceremony.

www.greenwichtime.com

