Armani Debuts Venice Film Festival Award Honoring Trends in Cinema
Actors, models and other notable guests joined together to raise a toast to cinema at this year’s Armani Beauty dinner, held on Sept. 4 at the Hotel Danieli during the 78th Venice Film Festival. As the official beauty sponsor, Armani Beauty celebrated its partnership with the annual Italian film fest and announced a new award to be bestowed upon a winning film during the festival’s closing ceremony.www.greenwichtime.com
