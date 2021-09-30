Genshin Impact hits $2 billion in revenue as it celebrates 1 year Anniversary Event

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO