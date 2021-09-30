Genshin Impact hits $2 billion in revenue as it celebrates 1 year Anniversary Event
Genshin Impact has reached staggering new heights after it secured $2 billion in revenue in its first year of release. Genshin Impact has broken new sales records this year, with developers miHoYo securing a whopping $2 billion in worldwide player spending. A report from Sensor Tower found that this figure was only generated by App Store and Google Play purchases. While Genshin Impact’s official console and PC sales have yet to be published, it is expected that this figure will rise even further.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0