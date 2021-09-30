CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact hits $2 billion in revenue as it celebrates 1 year Anniversary Event

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact has reached staggering new heights after it secured $2 billion in revenue in its first year of release. Genshin Impact has broken new sales records this year, with developers miHoYo securing a whopping $2 billion in worldwide player spending. A report from Sensor Tower found that this figure was only generated by App Store and Google Play purchases. While Genshin Impact’s official console and PC sales have yet to be published, it is expected that this figure will rise even further.

gamesindustry.biz

Genshin Impact mobile generates $2bn in first year

MiHoYo's hit free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has generated around $2 billion in worldwide player spending within its first year -- and that's just from the mobile version. Sensor Tower data suggests that the open-world fantasy game was the third biggest mobile game in terms of revenue across through the App Store and Google Play, missing out only to Tencent's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.
otakustudy.com

MiHoYo Rolls Out More Genshin Impact Anniversary Gifts Following Feedback

Regardless of what side of the discussion around Genshin Impact’s first anniversary gifts you are on… the issue has been quite contentious for developer MiHoYo over the past few weeks. From negative articles and Youtube videos to review bombing on their games it was clearly a public relations problem, and the question was whether more gifts would be rolled out. While a full Anniversary Rewards path has not been unveiled, it appears more gifts are on their way.
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact: How to Start the Spectral Secrets Event

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 newest Spectral Secrets event is already underway, allowing players the opportunity to get not only materials but also a great amount of Primogems. With that said, we will now tell you how to start the new event as well as offer some tips so that you can get all of its rewards.
dexerto.com

Viral GTA Online TikTok reveals secret exit from Diamond Casino

Players are still finding hidden details in GTA Online eight years after the mode’s release. The most recent secret is centered around a little-known way to leave the Diamond Casino and Resort. There have been hundreds of secrets uncovered in GTA Online, and they range from strange — a downed...
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
dexerto.com

GTA 5 cheats to use on Xbox One and Series X|S

Sick of playing by the rules in Los Santos? Here’s a breakdown of all the best GTA 5 cheats on Xbox One. Come March 2022, GTA 5 will release on the Xbox Series X|S, making that the third Xbox console to feature Rockstar’s classic. However, the game still has an enormous player base on Xbox One. Many of them may also be playing the game through the Xbox Series X via its backward compatibility feature.
dexerto.com

FormaL doubles down on competing in Halo Infinite with $250k event coming up

Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty competition after the 2021 season ended, now he has doubled down on the idea that he might still attend Halo Infinite tournaments when it launches. Halo is seeing a huge revival in 2021. Halo Infinite launches on December 8...
dexerto.com

How to fix New World server lag: Players discover simple solution

Amazon’s New World MMO has opened to the public and, after bypassing brutal queue times, people are struggling with lag issues. Fortunately, players have figured out how to fix New World’s server lag and input delays. If you’ve purchased New World, you’ve very likely run into some obstacles while trying...
dexerto.com

Ludwig slams Twitch for “predatory” features after stream Boost announcement

After Twitch’s recent paid stream boost announcement, Ludwig slammed them for releasing “predatory” features despite noting his love for the platform. The Amazon-owned platform recently announced viewers will soon be able to pay money to boost their favorite streamer’s channel to the “recommended” section of the front page. The news...
