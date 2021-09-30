CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Friends of Downtown Hendersonville gets $25,000 to help local businesses

Blueridgenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Downtown Hendersonville has received $25,000 to distribute to local small businesses in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friends is one of 30 organizations in North Carolina to receive a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to expand its pivot grant program, which supports businesses in the Main Street and 7th Avenue districts in creatively adapting their operations.

www.blueridgenow.com

