Friends of Downtown Hendersonville gets $25,000 to help local businesses
Friends of Downtown Hendersonville has received $25,000 to distribute to local small businesses in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Friends is one of 30 organizations in North Carolina to receive a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to expand its pivot grant program, which supports businesses in the Main Street and 7th Avenue districts in creatively adapting their operations.www.blueridgenow.com
