Kenosha, WI

Prof. Janet Levey presented at the National League for Nursing Education Summit

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade a podium presentation at the 2021 National League for Nursing Education Summit on Sept. 24 in National Harbor, Md. Her presentation titled “Pandemic and Academic Integrity: Wired for Cheating” discussed factors leading to academic dishonesty during COVID-19 and identified techniques students used to breach online test security. The sudden...

carthage.edu

Faculty and staff: Join a cohort-based learning experience on vocation/reflection

Carthage received a $10,000 grant from the Council of Independent Colleges and Lilly Endowment Inc. to support faculty/staff learning experiences and development of new resources on vocation/purpose. Up to 15 faculty/staff will receive stipends to participate in the program. Carthage is committed to improving our ability to help all students...
KENOSHA, WI
