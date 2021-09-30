September departmental reports given at Prentiss board meeting

The Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Prentiss met in a regular meeting on Sept. 21, at Ronald W. Jones Memorial Safety Complex in Prentiss. Mayor Charley Dumas presided over the meeting. Aldermen in attendance were Willie Davis and Moochie Speights. Rudy McNease, Patty King and Randy Stamps were in attendance via telephone phone. Alderman Davis led in prayer and the agenda was adopted before departmental reports were given.