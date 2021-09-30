CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies: Wine Grapes Can Do Well in Drought

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new studies show wine grapes can do well in drought conditions. Researchers at the University of California at Davis found both high quality and high yield in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown with half the usual water. A related study found reduced irrigation increased pleasant aromatic compounds in Cabernet grapes. A co-author says wine grapes are one of the best crops to grow in California during droughts if properly managed. Many growers say grape quality this year is excellent despite the record-breaking drought.

