Fantasy Football: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts, and Week 4 injuries to know

Coach Kyle Shanahan considers Kittle to be day-to-day with a calf injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle emerged from the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Packers with a sore calf, which contained him to one limited practice last week. He still was active Sunday against the Seahawks and logged 70 of 76 offensive snaps (92 percent), but he didn't produce much in the box score on 11 targets (four catches for 40 yards). The lack of output may have been the result of the injury and fact he was on the receiving end of passes from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance because the former suffered a bruised calf in the contest. Garoppolo is a question mark to suit up this Sunday in Arizona, meaning Kittle could be working with Lance for a full game versus just one half in Week 5.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO