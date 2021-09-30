CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Devin Williams fractures hand punching wall, Carlos Rodon concerns, drafting the first two rounds for 2022

By Frank Stampfl
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're down to the wire for not only the Fantasy Baseball season (mostly just those of you in Roto leagues at this point), but also the end of the baseball season with playoff seeding and berths on the line. Wednesday's action in the Fantasy world brought scoreless work for three pitchers you almost definitely have in your lineups -- but there were concerns attached to those outings that we'll go over. We found out several players are now on the IL and may not play again in 2021 including Ke'Brayn Hayes, Michael Brantley and possibly Salvador Perez (yet to reach the IL, but diagnosed with a right ankle sprain).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa 'concerned' about Carlos Rodon

The Chicago White Sox have been cautious with Carlos Rodon over the final month of the season. They have some reasons to be even more concerned about their southpaw starter. Rodon’s velocity was down (under 90 mph) late in his brief start on Monday night. The White Sox pitcher gave up three runs (two earned) over three innings in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He left after throwing 69 pitches.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Suffers fractured hand

Williams will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Williams had been dealing with a calf injury recently, but he'll require surgery on his right hand after he punched a wall Sunday. General manager David Stearns said Wednesday that the right-hander could return for the World Series if the Brewers advance that far, but he's expected to miss significant time. He had recorded three saves and eight holds with a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings since the All-Star break, but Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter will likely handle more setup duties late in the regular season and during the postseason.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Brewers’ Williams Fractures Hand After Punching Wall During NL Central Celebration

As the Brewers celebrated their second National League Central title in four years, Devin Williams's season likely came to an end as he fractured his right hand. The relief pitcher told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink, got upset about something and punched a wall. Williams will now need surgery on his pitching hand and is likely out for the remainder of the season.
MLB
wtmj.com

Devin Williams likely to miss rest of season with fractured hand

MILWAUKEE- If the Brewers hope to win the World Series this year, they’ll likely have to do so without the help of one of their best relievers. Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns today confirming that Devin Williams fractured his right hand after the Brewers division clinching win on Sunday.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
wtmj.com

KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the...
MLB
WBAL Radio

LEADING OFF: Brewers' Williams punches wall, breaks hand

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:. This was not the kind of punchout Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams wanted: The valuable setup man could miss the entire postseason after breaking his pitching hand when he punched a wall. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Rafael Devers
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fantasy Baseball#Il#Fantasy Baseball#Reds#Spotify#The Whackiest News#Brewers Rp Devin Williams
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
New York Post

Red Sox fan spits on man over seat dispute

During a Red Sox game against the Orioles, a Boston fan turned and spat on a man after he confronted her about sitting in the wrong seat. In an old video that recently resurfaced on Twitter, the woman, standing with her arms crossed, told the man behind her that “We’ve literally been sitting here all night.” Another woman, sitting in the same aisle, replied, “No you haven’t. We’ve been sitting here all night.”
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy