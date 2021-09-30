Devin Williams fractures hand punching wall, Carlos Rodon concerns, drafting the first two rounds for 2022

We're down to the wire for not only the Fantasy Baseball season (mostly just those of you in Roto leagues at this point), but also the end of the baseball season with playoff seeding and berths on the line. Wednesday's action in the Fantasy world brought scoreless work for three pitchers you almost definitely have in your lineups -- but there were concerns attached to those outings that we'll go over. We found out several players are now on the IL and may not play again in 2021 including Ke'Brayn Hayes, Michael Brantley and possibly Salvador Perez (yet to reach the IL, but diagnosed with a right ankle sprain).