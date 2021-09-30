CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Ribbon cutting ceremony for I-49 Bella Vista Bypass

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Bella Vista Bypass was held Thursday morning.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson were joined with other state leaders to commemorate the opening at the Missouri-Arkansas border. Gov. Hutchinson said the opening will be huge for the entire state.

“It’s about our economies and our future growth and this is going to expand opportunities immensely, it’s going to keep people safe, it’s going to help grow our economy,” Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the bypass will bring business to small communities along the road. Lorie Tudor, ARDOT Director, said the project has been a long time coming.

“Six projects later, 220 million dollars later we’re standing here today,” Tudor said.

Now the the bypass is complete, state leaders are already looking forward to expanding I-49 down to Texarkana.

“Hopefully, eventually down to Texarkana it’s going to change our country and both of our states,” Hutchinson said.

Drivers will be able to use the road beginning on Friday at 10am.

