Houston, TX

WATCH: Ida Heading for Home

By Carrigan Chauvin
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

HOUSTON , Texas ( KIAH ) – Recovery efforts are still underway after Hurricane Ida brought devastation across southeast Louisiana. Even after one full month following landfall, many are still struggling to receive what is necessary to continue life as it once was. Roofless homes, cell/ internet service, even electricity is lacking for smaller towns south of I-10.

If you would like to help with the recovery process you can always donate to the Red Cross’s foundation, specifically for Ida survivors.

Help People Affected by Hurricane Ida HERE: https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-ida-donations

Through the Red Cross, a $10 minimum is required for online donations. All donations are tax deductible.

To help some of those specific communities featured in the airing of Ida: Heading for Home . You can donate to the Bayou Community Foundation . This foundation focuses solely on serving Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Donate to the Bayou Community Foundation HERE: https://www.bayoucf.org/donate-now-2/

Since this disaster hit so close to home for me. There are ways you can help save, restore, and rebuild places and homes that are near and dear to my heart. My own high school suffered lots of damage during Ida. Students are returning to classes, but nothing is near “normal” conditions.

To help rebuild my school, you can donate to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/south-terrebonne-high-school-rebuild

If you would like to personally reach out to individuals featured in Ida: Heading for Home, weather that be to send a warm message, supplies, or money. You can reach out to me for more information.

Contact : cchauvin@cw39.com

Tips on avoiding price gouging and contractor fraud:

https://cw39.com/weather/common-crimes-to-be-aware-of-after-a-weather-disaster/

To report a crime in Terrebonne Parish contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office: 985- 876-2500

