Orange Recycling Committee Contactless Paper Shredding & Mattress Recycling Day
The Orange Recycling Committee has announced the next paper shredding and mattress recycling event, will be held rain or shine on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the front parking lot of High Plains Community Center (HPCC), 525 Orange Center Road. The committee will again be joined by the Mattress Recycling Council, who will collect used mattresses and box springs.orangetownnews.com
