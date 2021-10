A North Dakota news host is no longer with his company because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to Inforum, Valley News Live's "Point of View" host, Chris Berg, is no longer working for the news station because of his stance against the company's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The report does not say if he was fired or if he chose to part ways with Valley News Live. But I can imagine more situations like this coming about as more and more companies force employees to get vaccinated.

