CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Many NJ kids struggling with COVID stress, anxiety as they return to school

By David Matthau
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your son or daughter is having a hard time getting back into a regular routine or struggling with odd and sometimes frightening types of behaviors, you are not alone. During the COVID update in Trenton on Wednesday, Christine Norbut Beyer, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, said getting our kids back into pre-COVID habits isn’t necessarily quick or easy, and as the pandemic continues, it can be further complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear.

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Will Murphy try to cancel Thanksgiving again this year in NJ?

For the second year in a row, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending you skip having everyone gathered around the table for Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you and your guests are vaccinated or not, the CDC warns any indoor gatherings can increase your risk of getting COVID-19, and advises that people consider a virtual gathering, rather than any in-person celebration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy pushes back on CDC’s Thanksgiving guidance

TRENTON – While the Murphy administration has mostly followed pandemic guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the public health crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy said he was slightly mystified by parts of the public health agency's newly-issued guidance regarding Thanksgiving. In the guidance, the CDC is...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Paying it forward, Jersey style in Hackettstown

I saw this story and it made me smile; it’s a story about an act of kindness, the kind of thing that restores your faith in humanity. It’s about a young man’s first day on the job; now, we all know that first days pretty much always suck. You don’t know where anything is, you’re still learning the processes, and, if it’s retail, you have to deal with customers. It’s that last item that caused a problem.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Coronavirus
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Phil Murphy’s most annoying habits (Opinion)

Aside from being a power-hungry tyrannical left-wing dictator, there are other things that might annoy the New Jersey public about are emperor/governor. He has since stopped this first annoying habit that he used to do all the time of the coronavirus news conferences/dog and pony show. When he wanted to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

5 great NJ cities for young professionals to live

If you’ve just graduated from college and haven’t yet figured out where to live, have you considered Jersey? It’s probably very tempting at this point to move out of Jersey, but think about how many people recently have been moving in. And with good reason. It’s a short commute from...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Anxiety#Covid#Depression#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey 101.5

Paterson, NJ, promises fix to disgusting school lunches

Paterson Public School officials are promising better food for students after a photo of "lunch" served to elementary students at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Complex started circulating on twitter. The photo was even retweeted by Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights leader. That caught the...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No booster rush yet in New Jersey: Do you really need a shot?

When the COVID booster shot campaign was launched last week, state health officials braced for an onslaught of New Jersey residents seeking to get the follow-up shot. But the big initial supply-demand imbalance that had been predicted never happened, and as a result, many locations across the Garden State have immediate, same-day appointments available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Hosting a party? How to handle the vaccination conversation

Heading into the cooler months, an awkward situation is likely to rear its head more often as individuals move their celebrations and gatherings indoors, potentially pitting those who've received the COVID-19 vaccination against those who have not. Medical professionals promote vaccination and mask-wearing as vital steps in reducing the risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is the Crossroads of the Revolution

Here in New Jersey, we are surrounded by American History. From major battles in Morristown, Princeton, and Trenton...to skirmishes everywhere in between. We are so used to this (or unaware, possibly), that we take little notice. I was walking on a recent sunny afternoon when I came across the Historical...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy