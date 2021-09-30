CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed skating-Team GB’s Christie says she was drugged and raped aged 19

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Three-time world gold medallist and Olympic speed skater Elise Christie has said she was raped at the age of 19 in 2010 in Nottingham but did not report the incident to the police. Christie, now 31, said she was on a night out after returning from the 2010...

#Rape#Speed Skating#Olympics#Beijing#Team Gb#Reuters#American
