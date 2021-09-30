CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in deadly southwest Bakersfield shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Ethan Jermaine Smith was arrested on suspicion of murder early Thursday in the area of Wilson and Akers roads, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue. A man whose name has not been released was declared dead at the scene, police said.

