The Indiana defense narrowly escaped from the high-powered Western Kentucky offense in their 33-31 win over the Hilltoppers. Last week’s C-USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Bailey Zappe, started the game off going 0-3 and having to punt on the Hilltopper’s first drive. From there, Zappe showed why he led the nation in passing yards per game. The gunslinger shredded the Hoosiers’ defense for 365 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He finished the game with a QBR of 85.8.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO