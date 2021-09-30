CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dylan Dreyer shares happy update on baby Russell

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! Dylan Dreyer's baby boy is breathing on his own and gaining weight after arriving six weeks early on Wednesday. The TODAY meteorlogist gave a happy update about her third child, Russell James Fichera, on the 3rd hour of TODAY Thursday from her room at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "He’s...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dylan Dreyer Reveals Emotional 'Family Connection' of Baby Russell James' Name Plus a Sweet Nickname

Today co-host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third baby boy on Wednesday morning. Baby time came early for Dylan Dreyer. The Today co-host and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third son, baby Russell James, early Wednesday morning, and on Thursday, she gave an update during a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Welcomes Twins

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Parade

Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized As Her Water Breaks Six Weeks Before Due Date: 'Gladly Take Any Extra Prayers'

Dylan Dreyer is in the hospital after her water broke six weeks early. “Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital,” Dreyer, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well! I’m in great hands and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable.”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Brian Fichera Is Her Other Half! Get to Know the ‘Today’ Star’s Spouse

Dylan Dreyer has a lot of responsibilities as a meteorologist on Today and a mom of three kids, but she can thank her husband, Brian Fichera, for holding down the fort. Not only does the NBC star credit her spouse for being a “supportive” partner, but Dylan said her life changed for the better when she fell in love with the television producer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer welcomes third baby and announces son's adorable name

Hanna Fillingham Today star Dylan Dreyer welcomed her third baby son and revealed his adorable name to her co-stars. A huge congratulations is in order for Dylan Dreyer, who welcomed her third baby on Wednesday morning. The Today meteorologist and her husband Brian Fichera are now the proud parents to...
CELEBRITIES
NBC San Diego

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized After Water Breaks 6 Weeks Early

With over a month to go until her due date, pregnant Dylan Dreyer has been admitted to the hospital. The 40-year-old meteorologist, who is expecting a baby boy, posted a few pictures from her hospital bed and informed TODAY viewers they won't be seeing her on their TVs for a while.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Nicu
Page Six

Dylan Dreyer gives birth to third baby boy with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have welcomed their third child: a baby boy named Russell James Fichera. Dreyer’s “Today” show co-anchors announced the news Wednesday morning, revealing that Russell was born at 2:38 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long. “Mom and babe doing...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Today’s Dylan Dreyer hospitalized for early labor of third child

Dylan Dreyer has been hospitalized after entering early labor with her third child. The “Today” show meteorologist shared a selfie from her hospital bed Tuesday morning to let fans know she wouldn’t be on air but assured everyone that “all is well.”. “My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer has welcomed her 3rd child

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, announced that their newest bundle of joy, a son named Russell James Fichera, arrived early Wednesday morning, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. The name Russell is after Brian's father and James after Dylan's. Their new addition...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family beach trip

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom to two young daughters, and used her superpowers this weekend to help a fellow parent, who also happens to be her co-star!. The Today star shared a candid beach photo on Instagram showing her carrying Dylan Dreyer's little boy Ollie, which had a sweet backstory.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy